Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $17,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised PENN Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.