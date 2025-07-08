Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Park National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Park National Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $207.99.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

