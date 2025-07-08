Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

