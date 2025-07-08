Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 286 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This trade represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.