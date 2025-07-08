Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,968 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

