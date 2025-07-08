Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.