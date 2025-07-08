Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

View Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.