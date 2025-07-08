Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hub Group by 585.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

