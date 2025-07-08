Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 0.9%

Trustmark stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Wall Street Zen cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.