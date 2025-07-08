Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 413 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $40,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

