Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 439,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 197,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,866,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Stephens dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

