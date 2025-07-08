Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

