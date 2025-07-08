Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,492,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,129,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 941,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

