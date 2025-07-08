Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFS shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the sale, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

