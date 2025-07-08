Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $16,013,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,792,000.

CURB opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

