Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2,736.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ashland by 212.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

