Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,731 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $11,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the purchase, the insider owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

