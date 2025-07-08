Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

