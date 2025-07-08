OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 6,623.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,595,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 873,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $471,978.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,021.55. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

