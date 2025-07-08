Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.51 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.