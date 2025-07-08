Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity
In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY
Paylocity Price Performance
Shares of PCTY opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.51 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.