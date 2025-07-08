PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5%

PayPal stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

