PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 225,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

