Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after buying an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,009,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,384,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 481,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

