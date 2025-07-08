Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,883 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

