Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,614 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,745.81. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,324 shares of company stock worth $4,469,714. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

