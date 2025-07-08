Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 94,518 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $10,450,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,552,518.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104.65. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,638,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,096 shares of company stock valued at $105,208,876. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.