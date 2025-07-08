Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,567,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,391.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.