Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ACI Worldwide worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 410,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 144,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

