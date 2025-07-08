Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Birkenstock worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

