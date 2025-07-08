Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,650 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $33,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PPG opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.