Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,171 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

DD stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

