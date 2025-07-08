Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 309 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $34,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,681 shares of company stock worth $22,813,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

