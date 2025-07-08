Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,871 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 387,537 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.4%

AWI opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.89 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

