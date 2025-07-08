Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $31,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,524,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,721,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

NYSE TDY opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $381.39 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

