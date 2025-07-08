Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Pacific Land worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,033.19 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $736.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.63.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

