Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.19 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $30,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

