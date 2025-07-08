Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.18 Million Holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of First Merchants worth $31,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

