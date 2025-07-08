Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $264.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

