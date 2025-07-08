Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.77 Million Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

