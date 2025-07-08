Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.38 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $71,324,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $952,868.70. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total value of $10,184,630.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 316,853 shares in the company, valued at $120,749,509.77. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $386.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.56. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $393.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

