Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.82 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Merit Medical Systems worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,926,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,045,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,972,493.08. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

