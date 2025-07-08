Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.80 Million Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,690,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,892,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $200.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.