Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.93 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure
In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
