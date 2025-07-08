Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.93 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

