Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.13 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $233.23 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 583.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.35.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,136. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

