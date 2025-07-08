Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $397.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.34. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.