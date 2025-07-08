Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.05 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Humana worth $37,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

