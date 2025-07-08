Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

