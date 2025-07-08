Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 21.4% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 449,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after acquiring an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $9,094,452.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,014,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,140,545.66. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,795,196. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

