Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 210,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

