Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,101 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Alkermes worth $30,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.